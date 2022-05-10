ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals kick off a six-game homestand Tuesday. After bundling up and packing the rain ponchos through April, fans will now have to deal with summer-like heat at Busch Stadium.

“I’m ready for the heat. I’m here from Dallas, Texas, and used to heat but expected it to be a little cooler,” said Cardinals fan Mary Johnson.

Not everyone is as pleased as Mary with the early summer blast.

“We haven’t hit 70 in Buffalo yet. We couldn’t even find out Summer clothes to come here. And when I look at the forecast, I said you have got to be kidding me,” said Ed Glynch, who flew in from Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday.

Temperatures in the 90s at first pitch, mean a wardrobe change. Up until this past weekend, sweatshirt sales were still king at the Arch Apparel shop at Ballpark Village. Now, they need to clear it all out.

“I think we’re going to have a little bit of a blowout sale for all the heavyweight stuff. Get rid of the hoodies and crewnecks. Get in the tank tops, tee shirts, all that kind of stuff,” said Ellis Brodsky.

He said the warmer weather does mean crowds will hang around ballpark village longer, and that means more customers.

“People are very much ready to get out, talk to people, feel the weather, and feel the sun on their skin,” Brodsky said.

Folks should be prepared to stay hydrated, drinking plenty of water over the next few days as our bodies adjust to the heat. Whether at home or at the game, take some time in the shade if you need it.

If you or someone you know needs help with utilities, you can always reach out to Cool Down St. Louis. You can call their resource hotline at 314-241-0001.