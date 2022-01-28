Earthquake experts: Missouri residents not ready for ‘the big one’

This map shows earthquakes (circles) of the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic zones (orange patches). Red circles indicate earthquakes that occurred from 1974 to 2002 with magnitudes larger than 2.5 located using modern instruments (University of Memphis). Green circles denote earthquakes that occurred prior to 1974 (USGS Professional Paper 1527). Larger earthquakes are represented by larger circles.

ST. LOUIS—The rising cost of insurance and what are being described as “historic lows” when it comes to the number of Missouri residents who have insurance protection against earthquakes are big concerns for Missouri officials ahead of February’s annual awareness month.

The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance is launching an educational campaign designed to help people in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, from the Missouri bootheel up through St. Louis, prepare for what it would take to financially survive if a high magnitude quake hit the region.

If the region ever saw a repeat of the 1811-1812 quake activity, the state says there are projections of up to $120 billion dollars in insured losses, based on 2011 dollars. But according to 2020 figures, the number of homes with earthquake insurance in the New Madrid region dropped by nearly 50 percent, and statewide, only Cape Girardeau, St. Charles, St. Louis, and Jefferson counties had at least half of its homes covered. State officials say the cost of earthquake policies have gone up 760 percent between 2000 and 2020.

“The southeastern quadrant of Missouri includes the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which experiences around 200 small earthquakes per year,” Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers said in a news release. “Yet, the most at-risk consumers don’t seem to know their homeowner’s or renters policies don’t cover earthquake damage. We are concerned and want consumers to know where they stand before a major earthquake occurs.”

A summit planned for May in St. Louis plans to bring together government officials, emergency preparedness leaders, and the insurance industry together to address coverage deficits.