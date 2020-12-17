East coast flights into Lambert Airport canceled due to weather

ST. LOUIS – Are you expecting friends and family to come in soon for the holidays? Well if they’re coming from the east coast it could be tricky. They are experiencing brutal weather.

The St. Louis Lambert International Airport departure lines are growing and people are ready to fly out, but some people may have to stay home, or not come to St. Louis right now, depending on where they’re flying from.

The east coast is getting punished right now with snow and it could be the most significant storm they’ve seen in years, specifically the northeast. The weather service says the region was set to see one foot of snowfall accumulation, with some seeing up to two feet.

Flystl.com showed two flights coming to St. Louis from the east coast were already canceled Thursday by 6:00 a.m.

United flight 4405 from Newark was expected to land at 11:11 a.m. Thursday, but that will not be happening. Also, Delta flight 5624 from LaGuardia Airport in New York has also been canceled.

Be sure to check flystl.com and with your airline to see the latest.