East St. Louis man a charged with murder in connection to homicide on April 25th

BELLEVILLE, IL – 25-year-old Ormand L. Mosley of East St. Louis has been charged with the murder of Cornelius Jones, 26, also of East St. Louis. The fatal shooting happened on April 25th in a parking lot of the John DeShields’ Housing Complex in East St. Louis.

Authorities alleged the Mosley shot Jones in the back, causing his death by a firearm.

Mosley has been charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million-dollar bond.

