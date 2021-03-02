East St. Louis mobile home destroyed in fire Tuesday morning

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A single-wide mobile home in unincorporated East St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday at about 4:30 a.m.
The mobile home is in the 7100 block of Delmar. The French Village Fire Protection District Chief Al LaPointe said there were reports of two people who may have been inside. First responders are investigating.
The French Village Fire Protection District was assisted by the Fairview Fire Department.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.