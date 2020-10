EAST ST. LOUIS- East St. Louis school district 189 will remain in remote learning mode when the second quarter of school begins on October 19.

Superintendent Arthur R. Culver said he made the decision after consulting with the East Side Health District and closely monitoring COVID case data for the zip codes in the school district.

School officials say as community conditions improve the district will consider shifting to a hybrid or full in-school model for all 6,000 students.