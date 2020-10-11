East St. Louis students lacking internet for remote learning

DE SOTO, Mo. - Four people are dead and two others have severe burns after a house fire in De Soto early Sunday morning.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. inside the two-story home at 547 Vineland School Road. Firefighters say they received a 911 call from two people who said they had a jump out the second-story window of their home after smoke build up in their house and the stairway collapsed.