East St. Louis woman killed in I-70 pedestrian accident near Kingdom City

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. – An East St. Louis woman was killed in a pedestrian accident Friday evening on Interstate 70 in Callaway County, Missouri.

The accident happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. Friday on westbound I-70, just east of mile marker 153 near Kingdom City.

Police say a vehicle was traveling west on I-70 in the left lane. The driver changed lanes and struck a pedestrian standing in the driving lane.

The pedestrian, 61-year-old Kathleen Staten of East. St. Louis, was pronounced dead on scene.