Eastbound I-70 Blanchette Bridge closure starts this weekend

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Look out for lane closures on the Blanchette Bridge this weekend.

MoDOT will close the eastbound bridge at 9 p.m. Friday, July 17 through early Sunday morning. The left two lanes of Eastbound I-70 will remain open across the westbound bridge.

Additionally, the ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70 will be closed.

MoDOT encourages drivers to use Route 94, Route 370, and Interstate 64 as detour routes.

