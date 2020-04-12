Easter services across the St. Louis region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this Easter Sunday, some churches are closed in Missouri and Illinois but there are some churches holding virtual or drive in theater style worship services.



At First Baptist Church of Saint John, parking attendants made sure the cars were spaced out. Organizers say they got permission from the city as well as the police chief under the understanding that people would remain in their vehicles at all times.

In some of their windows, you could see decorated signs.

A few other houses of worship in the area held similar services. Others decided to only go virtual. Many hosted live streams across various social media platforms as well as television.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis County Police are asking people who are participating in Easter and Passover to stay and pray

The Missouri ‘Stay at Home’ order went into effect on Monday and although the order says you can go to places of worship it also says that social distancing and gathering limitations also need to be adhered to.