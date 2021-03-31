Eat Rite diner building gets new lease on restaurant life

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The former Eat-Rite building will be home to a new restaurant later this spring on Chouteau in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS– An iconic, beloved building on the St. Louis restaurant scene will be home to a new generation of slingers as part of a new diner concept coming later this spring.

Tim Eagan, a local chef who has spent the last 12 years working for local hotels and as a private in-home chef during the pandemic, has signed a lease to take over the former Eat-Rite diner building at 622 Chouteau.

He shared the news in a social media post that has already garnered a lot of reaction.

Eagan told FOX2 a friend shared a social media post with him in January showing the boarded up building and it sparked an interest in exploring what was possible with the iconic and historic location.

Former owners closed the restaurant in December after purchasing it in 2017 and re-opening in the spring of 2018.

While he acknowledged that the current economic environment may “not be the best time in the world to open a restaurant,” Eagan said “if I didn’t do it, I was going to be mad about not doing it.”

Eagan signed the lease Friday. In a ‘if everything goes as planned’ framework, a May opening is possible. He said the building needs work, but that the Eat-Rite marquee would remain. The new restaurant will be called Fleur St. Louis, an homage to the idea of rebirth and rejuvenation in the city, Eagan said.

He promises a twist on the diner concept—“I don’t want a dive,” he says while promising a menu offering comparable to upscale dining. There will be an iteration of the slinger, two sausage patties, hash browns, eggs, chili and onions.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News