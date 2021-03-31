Eat Rite diner building gets new lease on restaurant life

The former Eat-Rite building will be home to a new restaurant later this spring on Chouteau in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS– An iconic, beloved building on the St. Louis restaurant scene will be home to a new generation of slingers as part of a new diner concept coming later this spring.

Tim Eagan, a local chef who has spent the last 12 years working for local hotels and as a private in-home chef during the pandemic, has signed a lease to take over the former Eat-Rite diner building at 622 Chouteau.

He shared the news in a social media post that has already garnered a lot of reaction.

Eagan told FOX2 a friend shared a social media post with him in January showing the boarded up building and it sparked an interest in exploring what was possible with the iconic and historic location.

Related Content Artist shows off Stanley Cup mural outside Eat Rite Diner historic building

Former owners closed the restaurant in December after purchasing it in 2017 and re-opening in the spring of 2018.

While he acknowledged that the current economic environment may “not be the best time in the world to open a restaurant,” Eagan said “if I didn’t do it, I was going to be mad about not doing it.”

Eagan signed the lease Friday. In a ‘if everything goes as planned’ framework, a May opening is possible. He said the building needs work, but that the Eat-Rite marquee would remain. The new restaurant will be called Fleur St. Louis, an homage to the idea of rebirth and rejuvenation in the city, Eagan said.

He promises a twist on the diner concept—“I don’t want a dive,” he says while promising a menu offering comparable to upscale dining. There will be an iteration of the slinger, two sausage patties, hash browns, eggs, chili and onions.