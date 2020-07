EUREKA, Mo. – An overturned car brought traffic to a stop near Eureka Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive SkyFox Helicopter showed the red car overturned in the middle of EB 1-44 at Lewis Road.

The wreck caused lengthy delays for drivers who were out during morning rush.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.