Eckert’s Cut-Your-Own Christmas Trees event to begin Saturday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The opening weekend of a holiday tradition is happening this weekend in Belleville. Eckert’s is opening their Cut-Your-Own Christmas Trees event Saturday.

Eckerts has more than 40 acres of evergreen for customers to choose from.

They provide options of faser fir, douglas fir, blue spruce, and white pine.

Eckert’s will provide the saw, but you must provide the elbow grease.

After it’s cut, free shaking and baling of your tree is included.

Also, if you don’t want to put in the work, pre-cut trees are available.

Prices range from $40 to $199 with the cost of admission being $2 per person, or free on Monday.

This season, trees are only available in Belleville. The Millstadt farm is closed for the season.

You must make a reservation online and book an appointment to attend.

Appointments run every half hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is a special this weekend: customers can cut their own trees for $10 off. Access to the coupon can be found on Eckert’s Facebook page or Instagram.

For more information, visit eckerts.com/christmas-trees.