ST. LOUIS — The annual corn maze at Eckert’s Farm in Millstadt, Ill., will honor the St. Louis City SC Major League Soccer team.

The farm designed their corn maze with the team logo and a soccer ball shape. Local artist Joseph Zolman won this year’s design competition.

This weekend, Eckert’s will donate a portion of admission to the team’s soccer program.

The maze will be open Fridays through Sundays this Fall.