BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Eckert’s is offering their new ciders and a chance to pick fresh apples from the orchard.

Eckert`s Fresh-Pressed Cider is available for $6.99 in 3-liter boxed bags at all the Belleville Country Store, Grafton Farm and Manchester Market.

The convenient bag-in-a-box packaging allows for easy, no-mess pouring. Fox 2’s Blair Ledet reports the cider will stay fresh for 30 days after opening.

For more information, visit www.eckerts.com.