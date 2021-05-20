Eckert’s releases new hard cider line

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Eckert’s Farm announced a new “farm-to-can” hard cider line Thursday.
The four-flavor line of spiked ciders include strawberry, blackberry, peach, and apple — all fruits grown from Eckert’s Farm.
Eckert’s said their popular, non-alcoholic cider grew a demand for hard ciders. They partnered with Brick River Cider Co., to help make it possible.
Eckert’s will open their own cidery, called Eckert’s CiderWorks, at the Belleville farm next year.
The hard cider is available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans in each flavor for $10.99. It is available for purchase at Eckert’s Country Store.
