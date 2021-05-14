Edwardsville businesses thrilled to be a step closer to normal in IL ‘Bridge Phase’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill- Businesses in Madison County are pleased the state has moved into the bridge phase of the pandemic, the final phase before a return to normal.

In simple terms the bridge phase allows many places to increase the capacity of their business, but not everyone’s doing that right away.

The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville usually hosts concerts. During the pandemic, it offered movies with an audience size of about 50 people. In the bridge phase, it can increase the crowd to more than 200, but it will stay at about 140 customers to see if customers are comfortable. Concerts should return in June. Wildey Theater Director Al Canal said, “I’m so thrilled I can’t tell you I missed the shows here but I missed the audience I missed the people.”

Down the street, the owner of 222 Artisan Bakery is not sure how many more people he can fit into his place and still social distance. He’s looking forward to June 11th when the whole state may return to normal.

Trevor Taynor, the owner, said, “I’d be ecstatic if we could go back to normal it’s nice to have more people around.”

The owner of E’ville Fitness had to turn away potential customers during the pandemic. She’s more than ready for the bridge phase and returning to normal. Carie Terry said, “It’s always a big deal when you can let more people in the door get your business booming again. So yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

