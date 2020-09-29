Edwardsville Children’s Museum to crown the “Dopest Dad”

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Edwardsville Children’s Museum is a top spot for families to enjoy hands-on educational activities.

Earlier this month fathers from the Edwardsville area stepped into the ring to compete virtually for the title of ‘Dopest Dad’ and after two weeks of competition and more than $20,000 raised for Edwardsville Children`s Museum.

The Museum is currently down to the final four in their “dopest dad” contest. Proceeds will help the hands-on museum hit the ground running when they reopen.

