Edwardsville couple raises $30K to buy supplies for Ukrainian refugees

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — An Edwardsville couple raised $30,000 and counting to send to family in Poland assisting refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Men, women, and children fleeing to the west and to Poland were met with unimaginable circumstances.

Around the world, many want to support these victims of war but don’t know where to start — but one Edwardsville couple has found a way.

What started as a donation here and there has turned into $30,000 in just a matter of days. Donations collected online were wired back to family members back in Poland to buy supplies. This included staples like food, clothing, toiletries, and diapers.

“We’ve probably at least helped 70 to 100 people in the last day,” said organizer Christine Matras. “It’s touching. There have been many tears. I cannot believe how generous people are. It is incredible how many people did want to help, and we’ve just had a unique opportunity.”

Christine’s husband, Michal, is originally from Poland. Many of his friends and family still live there in a town an hour from the border.

With their help, donations were collected in the St. Louis area and sent back to Poland, where 100% of the proceeds are used to help those seeking safety and security.

“The bigger car, the better. They’re filling it up with food and supplies, anything they can fit, and they drive those full cars to the border. They unload everything there to feed them and then they come back with a car full of people,” said organizer Michal Matras.

They are sheltering refugees wherever they can find space. This includes some kids fleeing the war alone.

“There were six kids from three different families being separated from the moms. The moms got lost somewhere. They couldn’t find them. There were tons of people. They were standing there for about a day supposedly,” said Michal. “So he took all six of them.”

It’s one of many stories for countless still to come.

“I don’t know where those people are going to go, how many we can accommodate, how many we can feed — but right now it’s just survival mode,” said Michael.

If you want to help you can donate via Christine’s Venmo account or with the O’Neil Foundation, a local nonprofit assisting collect donations.