EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Three people broke into a gun store overnight in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Police said they broke the front glass window at Michael’s Arms and Accessories on South Buchanan Street. The shop owner said they stole about 15 firearms.

There was an attempted robbery at the same store in November 2017.

Breaking Overnight. Edwardsville Illinois. POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS IN GUN STORE SMASH-AND-GRAB. details on Fox2 News in the starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/lSWmZ97sFq — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 17, 2020