Edwardsville High School goes back to full-time in-person learning today

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – For the first time since the pandemic began, students at Edwardsville High School are going back to school Monday for a fully in-person school week.

Edwardsville High School has about 2,400 students and Principal Steve Stuart said a little more than 85 percent of those are returning for the full in-person school week. 341 students have chosen to continue with all virtual learning.

Last August, Edwardsville High School students started the school year with kids choosing either a hybrid model or all virtual learning. All students went virtual only in November when COVID cases shot up. That continued at the high school until mid-February when students went back to a hybrid option. Now, the hybrid students are going to school full time in-person.

The middle and elementary schools in the district have already been doing the five days a week in-person plan.

District leaders said the high school was the last to go to full-time in-person learning due to so many people being in the one building. They wanted to wait until COVID case levels were more manageable. They also waited so those staff members who wanted the vaccine could at least begin getting it. Stuart said all staff has now had the opportunity to get their first shot.

COVID-19 precautions remain in place including everyone wearing masks, practicing social distancing and students’ temperatures being taken during their first hour classes.

Another COVID precaution is a shorter school day with no lunch period to avoid a crowded cafeteria.