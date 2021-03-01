Edwardsville High School goes back to full-time in-person learning today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – For the first time since the pandemic began, students at Edwardsville High School are going back to school Monday for a fully in-person school week.

Edwardsville High School has about 2,400 students and Principal Steve Stuart said a little more than 85 percent of those are returning for the full in-person school week. 341 students have chosen to continue with all virtual learning.

Last August, Edwardsville High School students started the school year with kids choosing either a hybrid model or all virtual learning. All students went virtual only in November when COVID cases shot up. That continued at the high school until mid-February when students went back to a hybrid option. Now, the hybrid students are going to school full time in-person.

The middle and elementary schools in the district have already been doing the five days a week in-person plan.

District leaders said the high school was the last to go to full-time in-person learning due to so many people being in the one building. They wanted to wait until COVID case levels were more manageable. They also waited so those staff members who wanted the vaccine could at least begin getting it. Stuart said all staff has now had the opportunity to get their first shot.

COVID-19 precautions remain in place including everyone wearing masks, practicing social distancing and students’ temperatures being taken during their first hour classes.

Another COVID precaution is a shorter school day with no lunch period to avoid a crowded cafeteria.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News