Edwardsville school district begins 1st day of school today, with partly in-person learning

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Edwardsville is one of the largest districts in the metro-east with 7,500 students. Fox 2 reporter Chris Regnier reports out of 2,500 students who attend Edwardsville High School, about 1,100 students are expected to be in class today.

Safety guidelines for COVID-19 are in place throughout the Edwardsville School District. According to the superintendent, Jason Henderson everyone must wear masks both inside school buildings and on buses and social distancing is in effect. Henderson says furniture has been removed and desks have been rearranged so that there is adequate spacing and handwashing is being encouraged.

Students should bring a bottle of water; school officials will provide bottled water if students don’t have their own. Students’ temperatures won’t be taken unless it’s necessary but temperatures will be taken for all visitors. School officials are urging everyone not to come to school if they feel sick or if they have been in close contact with sick family or friends.

There is a hybrid option for 6th- 12th graders in the Edwardsville District where students attend classes in person two days a week then do remote learning three days a week. Half of the students will attend classes on Mondays and Wednesdays while the other half will go on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Kindergarten through 5th graders can attend classes in person five days a week but the school days are shortened by about 75 minutes. Virtual only learning is also available for all students.

