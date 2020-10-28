Edwardsville to become Golden Oak Pancake House second location

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Golden Oak Pancake house is coming to Edwardsville, but at this location, they want to serve liquor.

The Golden Oak Pancake house specializes in pancakes, french toast, omelets, skillets, fresh fruit, burgers, sandwiches, and wraps. Breakfast is served all day.

According to The Edwardsville Intelligencer, the pancake house applied for a liquor license in Oct. 2020 so it can serve mimosas and Bloody Mary’s.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer says according to the owner’s real estate agent, Spencer Burkart, the Edwardsville location will feature 2,700-square-feet of space.

It was formerly a Fazoli’s.

The Fazoli’s website says the Edwardsville location (6663 Edwardsville Crossing Drive) has been removed from its list of locations.

Bukart says the lease agreement was fully executed Sept. 14.

The Edwardsville restaurant should be fully renovated and ready by mid-January.

The restaurant’s website, Goldenoakpancakehouse.com says it was established in July of 2019. The first location is in Swansea, Ill.