EF-1 tornado causes minor damage in Park Hills area

PARK HILLS, Mo – Park Hills, Missouri residents expected some heavy rain and thunderstorms this past weekend but were caught off guard when a tornado touched down out of nowhere.

An EF-1 tornado developed quickly Saturday evening around 9 p.m. near Hillsboro Road in Park Hills. Although short-lived, the two-minute twister did do some damage mainly to two neighboring homes.

A utility pole was split in half, trees were snapped, and a small section of woods was shredded through. Andy Pirtel is one homeowner whose house was affected.

“Rain, thunder, and lightning started coming down. No big deal. Next thing you know just this God awful roar,” said Pirtel. “As far as damage to the house I think it was more or less just us. I think it was a quick touch down and then gone she went.”

Pirtel’s neighbor was in his bedroom laying down in bed when all of the sudden the entire siding of the east side of his home was torn off by the 95-mph tornado wind speed exposing him to the storm’s elements.

Pirtel and his family have been working on several home improvement projects over the past few weeks and couldn’t believe their hard work was blown away in the blink of an eye, literally.

They had just had a new lining installed in their in-ground pool as well as install a new awning on their home, both of which were destroyed by the tornado. The massive trees in his backyard barely missed the roof of his home, and all of their new backyard furniture and decorations were destroyed.

“This is crazy. It’s going to take a lot of time to get back to the way it was. We just finished most of this. The liner was a just a week ago. All this rock and stuff me, my, dad, and my brothers have all been working on. We had the, it looking nice and just the way my mom wanted and then poof, gone. Demolished,” said Pirtel.

Thankfully there were no deaths or injuries due to the tornado.