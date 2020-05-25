Efforts underway to get food from US farms to the needy

Breaking News
Kylie Konyn, 17 years old, daughter of Stacy and Frank Konyn sprays down a heifer with water at Frank Konyn Dairy Inc. on April 16, 2020, in Escondido, California. – The farm is operated and owned by Frank and Stacy Konyn who are lifelong farmers, however, the Konyn’s income has dropped 40 percent since the Coronavirus pandemic.
The farm took a financial hit since the restaurants are not open but they have not let go of any employees since the cows still need to be fed, milked and provided with medical attention. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

OMAHA, Neb.  – One of the many troubling aspects of the coronavirus pandemic has been seeing farmers have to destroy crops and euthanize livestock at a time when millions are losing their jobs and demand is soaring at food banks.

However, some states have begun spending more money to help pay for food that might otherwise go to waste and the U.S. Agriculture Department is spending $3 billion to help get farm products to food banks.

New York dairy farmer Chris Noble says it’s gratifying to find a way to avoid dumping milk and get nutritious products to people who need them.

