Eight applicants move forward for St. Louis County police chief

ST. LOUIS - Interviews are underway to find a replacement for St. Louis County police chief Jon Belmar.

The eight applicants that are moving forward in the process include three lieutenant colonels and five captains. The board of police commissioners is conducting the interviews.

Over the past month, the police oversight board held three listening sessions to ask county residents what qualities they wanted in their next chief. About 50 residents answered.

Chief Belmar retires on April 30th after leading the force for six years.