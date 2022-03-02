Elderly Farmington man dead in St. Francois County crash

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed an 84-year-old man in St. Francois County Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to the intersection of US Highway 67 and Hildebrecht Road just before 6 am. The MSHP says Keith Smith, 84, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Monte Carlo that was on Hildebrecht Road and failed to yield to traffic on Highway 67. A Dodge Ram truck heading south on 67 struck the Monte Carlo on the driver’s side.

Smith was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene. An 83-year-old passenger in his vehicle was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur with serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.