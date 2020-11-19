Elderly Illinois man struck, killed by car in St. Clair County Wednesday

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal car crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night.

According to ISP, a silver 2008 Saturn Outlook was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 159 at the Hollywood Heights Road intersection when a 73-year-old man crossed the roadway, getting hit by the car.

Police identified the victim as Joseph J. Maly Jr. who was in the middle of the left lane when he was hit by the Saturn.

Maly was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Saturn, driven by 37-year-old Kerry Douglas was carrying a 7, 4, and 14-year-old at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.