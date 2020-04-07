Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - eLearning is surprising both students and teachers.

Three elementary school students and two middle schoolers from the Parkway School District surprised even their educators about what they’re learning while their schools are closed.

“It’s working so well, there’s some difficulties but like it works really well," said Calahan Schad, Ross Elementary 4th grader.

His classmate Wayne DeKinder said, “We have every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. We have these group chats with the entire class and then we’ll share what we’ve been doing.”

We spoke via Zoom, in a group chat they say looks a lot like their school day.

“One time we got 18 people.” His teacher Hannah Roth interjected, “Yes, we can all see each other too. It’s been great,” said DeKinder.

One of their classmates is still connecting from out of state.

“It’s so cool that I can be in Wisconsin with my grandparents and still interact with my classmates,” said Gabby Cook.

They all feel like they’re keeping up.

“It’s interesting because what we’re doing in school is what we’ve been learning. I thought it was going to be way difficult than it actually it is.”

Reporter Chris Hayes asked, “Is there something you like the most, or something that’s different you like better now?”

Gabby “Yes, Math, because we have Zearn and it’s basically like what we’ve been doing and Ms. Liam, our math teacher can get on Zearn and help us do move our programs so we can get different learning experiences.”

Hayes followed up, “What if you need extra help?”

“Ms. Roth has like a time where you can call her or email her so we can have extra help on anything,” said Cook.

Parkway NE Middle schooler Athena DeKinder added, “You still have to keep up your grades, and it’s not going to get any easier, I still have to write a novel for one class. In math we’re in geometry. In World History we’re learning about the Romans and in science we’re doing work on reflections and fractions.”

“I just love how through this curveball everyone was given it really has brought everyone together,” said Hannah Roth, 4th grade teacher.

Hayes asked Ross Principal Dr. Lisa Luna, “What’s it like for you to hear your teacher and students all kind of coming together and saying this?”

“I have chills listening to the kids and Ms. Roth. I feel like you know we can’t replicate the school day with eLearning but I feel like we’re connecting in meaningful ways,” said Dr. Luna.

Calahan’s sister Courtney, who’s in 8th grade at Parkway NE Middle, says this has brought them closer together. She said they often work together on science and art.

“I have sort of been grateful for the time period that we have at home because it’s not every day you feel pressured to do something because of peer groups, that are little cliques, that are in school. So this has been a great time for me to just chill out and not listen to those things and not see those people. So, it’s been a very good time to do self-care,” said Courtney Schad, 8th grader, Parkway NE Middle.

Athena DeKinder added, “Me and (my brother) Wayne, we have a trampoline in the back yard and we haven’t really been using it much, but after this, like every hour we jump on the trampoline together and we’ll like talk to each other and stuff.”

Hayes then asked Athena’s brother, “What do you think Wayne about your sister saying she actually likes hanging out with you?” Wayne answered, “I wouldn’t go that far. I don’t know if that’s a lie or not. Hahaha.”

“You know what Chris, I feel like the most encouraging thing I’ve heard is hearing the kids have been self-reflective during this whole process. I feel like this has really improved the self-reflective skills that they may not have had prior to this. I mean just listening to them self-reflect on family time and school and different ways of learning – it’s powerful,” said DR. Luna.