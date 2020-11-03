Election officials scramble for poll workers as many regulars opt-out due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Election Authorities throughout St. Louis are putting all the pieces in place for Tuesday’s big election day.

One of the biggest challenges they faced this year was getting enough poll workers. The county has 3,000 of them. A third of which are rookies. Many of the regular workers who are 60 and 70 years old opted out of working the polls this time around because of the COVID-19 crisis. So the election board put out a call for help and a lot of people responded.

The St. Louis County Democratic Director of Elections Eric Fey said people are just super engaged this time around and many wanted to help.

The election board is taking a lot of steps to keep the polling places safe. They’ve got safety coordinators handing out masks, there are extra sanitizers to wipe down voting machines and strips to mark social distancing.