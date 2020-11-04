Election results: Missouri State Treasurer race

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick is running for Missouri State Treasurer. He is running against Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, Libertarian Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini.

Fitzpatrick represented District 158 in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019. Governor Mike Parson appointed Fitzpatrick to treasurer in the shuffle of positions after former Governor Eric Greitens resigned.

Englund was a Missouri House Representative from District 85 from 2009 to 2011. She then represented House District 94 from 2013 to 2015.

Civettini has lived in the City of St. Louis for over 30 years. He is a control systems engineer. He has been a member of the Gateway Green Alliance/Green Party of St. Louis since 1999. He has been the treasurer of the Missouri Green Party since 2009.

Kasoff ran for St. Louis County Executive in 2018, but lost to Steve Stenger. He is from Bloomington, Indiana and received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Postdam in computer science and economics. He then went to Washington University in St. Louis for graduate school.