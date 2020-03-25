Electric rates decreasing in April for Ameren Missouri customers

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri announced Wednesday that customers will see the second decrease in electric rates starting in April.

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a $32 million decrease in the company’s annual revenue requirement.

The typical residential customer would see a $1.25 per month or $15 per year decrease per year, a press release said.

“We recognize the importance of keeping customer rates affordable as we implement our Smart Energy Plan to upgrade infrastructure, improve reliability and add clean energy,” said Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri.

The decrease marks the second consecutive decrease since 2018 when customers received a 6% rate cut.