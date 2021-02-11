St. Louis to require more access for electric vehicle charging

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City will start requiring more electric vehicle accommodations by the beginning of 2022.

Mayor Lyda Krewson signed bills 162CS, 163CS and 181 to expand the charging availability for electric vehicles as more of them enter the market.

“With this legislation, the City will make using electric vehicles easier and more attractive, which helps cut down on gas vehicle emissions that are harmful to our residents’ health,” Krewson said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson Facebook Page

The city will begin requiring “certain new construction and major renovations of residential, multi-family, and commercial buildings” to have electric vehicle accommodations on January 1, 2022. Beginning on January 1, 2024, those requirements will start to apply to “major rehabs of single-family units.

Krewson said Thursday, the city is going to purchase several electric vehicles with money awarded to them from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Volkswagen Trust Settlement Fund.

St. Louis is one of 25 cities participating in the Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge.