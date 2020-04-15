Eleven St. Louis region COVID-19 deaths among hundreds of recoveries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There are 11 more deaths in the St. Louis area detailed in the latest numbers. Seven of the deaths are between St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County.

For perspective, remember these case numbers are totals since the outbreak started and people have recovered. In fact, many counties we track keep a record of COVID-19 patients who have recovered. This morning that figure is at 214, Tuesday it was 157.

Missouri now reports close to 4,700 total cases. There are at least 147 deaths statewide.

Illinois has well over 23,000 cases with 868 deaths. The two states combined added more than 1,500 cases Tuesday. For the second day in a row, Illinois announced 74 new deaths.