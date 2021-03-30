Ellis Island in West Alton closed beginning Thursday for scheduled burn

WEST ALTON, Ill. – Ellis Island in West Alton, Illinois will temporarily close beginning Thursday so the US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office can conduct a prescribed fire.
The fire will help maintain the habitat and reduce invasive species at the site. The burn will also promote native sand prairie communities and reduce flood debris on the ground.
“Fire is an important part of our ecosystem and, when utilized properly, can promote native vegetation composition, reduce invasive species, reduce woody debris, and recycle nutrients back into the soil,” Forestry Team Lead for the Rivers Project Brian Stoff said. He will be serving as the Burn Boss Thursday’s.
The Rivers Project Office plans to re-open Ellis Island and its trails by Friday afternoon.