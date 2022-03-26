ELLISVILLE, Mo.– Saturday afternoon fire engines and exotic cars were parked outside the Ellisville Elks Lodge.

Friends and family gathering to honor the life of Ben Poulson.

“First off Ben was loved to death,” says Mark Polson, Ben’s uncle said. “Second off St. Louis supports their people. They’re here to support and everything they’re doing here is to support the Backstoppers. They’re not charging anything else, and no one is taking any money, it’s all going to the Backstoppers.”

The young St. Louis firefighter, following in his father’s footsteps to serve in the city and help save lives died while fighting a North St. Louis blaze in January.

Saturday there were silent auctions, 50-50 drawings, and food from various vendors, along with live bands performing, all with the goal of honoring Ben and benefitting BackStoppers, which helps the families of fallen first responders.

Today they’re hoping to raise more than $25-thousand dollars in honor of Polson and his service to the City of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Hero Network, a nonprofit that has raised more than 600 thousand over the last three years, is selling a memorial t-shirt to honor Polson and a future memorial built in his name.

“Ben didn’t have wife or kids so that’s why the St. Louis Hero Network this time went towards memorials,” says Charles Metzner, of the St. Louis Hero Network. “He’s ten years younger than me and we’d see each other at family events but we didn’t hang out until he became a city firefighter because, once you become a fellow city firefighter there’s that brotherhood, that solidarity that you’re basically family so we were family two-fold.