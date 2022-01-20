Elton John returns to St. Louis for Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

British singer and musician Sir Elton John performs at Yarkon park in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 26, 2016. / AFP / Gil Cohen-Magen (Photo credit should read GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Wednesday night marked the highly anticipated return of Elton John’s global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. John played to a sold out crowd in New Orleans after a two year tour hiatus. The show kicked off with his iconic hit, “Bennie and the Jets” and was loaded with his classic hits and his latest chart-topping hit “Cold Heart” from his 2021 studio album The Lockdown Sessions,

Elton John will play more than forty arena dates in North America through April 2022 before heading to Europe for a bit. The tour arrives in St. Louis at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, March 30, for a 8:00pm show. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Elton John will return for his final bow in North America from July 15 through November 20, 2022.