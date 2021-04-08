Elvis the dog rescued after being stuck in a pipe for two days

SULLIVAN, Mo.– Children playing in a Sullivan, Missouri neighborhood heard the cries of a stuck dog and ran for adults to help free the beagle.

The Sullivan Independent is reporting Elvis the beagle apparently found his way into a culvert pipe and was stuck there for 2 days with no way out. The paper reports Elvis disappeared from his owners Monday.

A group of children heard cries and ran and got adults to help find their source.

The adults called for help. Members of the Sullivan Fire Department got hard at work and after a few hours of digging were able to free Elvis.

The dog was reportedly cold but unharmed. The paper says Elvis’ owners took the dog to the vet to get checked out.