Emergency Declaration extended to June 15th in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is extending his emergency declaration to June 15th. He said the extension is not to be confused with the statewide stay-at-home order that will be lifted after May 3rd. Parson said he will officially introduce his reopening plan next week.

“Some of the items that we will address include guidelines for small and large businesses and retail manufacturing, a plan for restaurants to reopen, businesses such as barber shops, hair salons and gyms as well as other jobs requiring people to be within 6 feet of each other,” said Parson.

The governor said his administration will also soon address weddings, summer sports and other outdoor activities. Parson said he’s working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop a process for graduation ceremonies for seniors. He said the state is also working on providing guidance for holding religious ceremonies.

The extension of the emergency declaration means certain waivers and the suspension of certain state statutes will continue.

Read the current executive orders in Missouri here.