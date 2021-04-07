Emergency preparedness apps to keep on your phone

ST. LOUIS- You never know when a disaster will strike. There are some emergency preparedness apps out there to help during a variety of situations.

Some apps even allow you to download information so you can access it without the internet. You can find these apps on your smartphone’s app store.

FEMA

· Information about over 20 emergencies, from avalanches to winter weather, is available.

· Links to 911 and FEMA on front page.

· Free for Android and iOS.

FEMA App

First Aid

· Via the American Red Cross.

· Step-by-step instructions are provided for over 20 kinds of injuries, with additional videos.

· Option to call 911 directly from the app available.

· In the event of a real emergency, turning on Location Services will enable the app to find your

nearest hospitals.

· Free for Android and iOS.

First Aid App

Hurricane

· Via the American Red Cross.

· It allows you to monitor specific zip codes for hurricane, tornado, flood, and other warnings.

· The app can direct you to Red Cross links to volunteer both time and blood.

· Free for Android and iOS.

MyShake

· When a seismic event happens, the app will use the phones of everybody who has it to try to

measure the distance and prevalence of the impact of the quake.

· Also includes earthquake preparation, survival, and recovery tips.

· Free for Android and iOS.

MyShake App

Zello

· This app turns your phone into a walkie-talkie in case the phone network is down or you do

not wish to use it for some reason.

· Biggest downside: it is reliant on an Internet connection. Good to use in large events when cell

phone use is bad but internet is strong.

Zello App

FOX2Now App



· Find your local forecast updated throughout the day



· Get Severe Weather alerts to your phone



· Local radar



Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Officer with Blade Technologies, provided information for this story.