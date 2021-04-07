Emergency preparedness apps to keep on your phone

ST. LOUIS- You never know when a disaster will strike. There are some emergency preparedness apps out there to help during a variety of situations.
Some apps even allow you to download information so you can access it without the internet. You can find these apps on your smartphone’s app store.
- FEMA
· Information about over 20 emergencies, from avalanches to winter weather, is available.
· Links to 911 and FEMA on front page.
· Free for Android and iOS.
- First Aid
· Via the American Red Cross.
· Step-by-step instructions are provided for over 20 kinds of injuries, with additional videos.
· Option to call 911 directly from the app available.
· In the event of a real emergency, turning on Location Services will enable the app to find your
nearest hospitals.
· Free for Android and iOS.
- Hurricane
· Via the American Red Cross.
· It allows you to monitor specific zip codes for hurricane, tornado, flood, and other warnings.
· The app can direct you to Red Cross links to volunteer both time and blood.
· Free for Android and iOS.
- MyShake
· When a seismic event happens, the app will use the phones of everybody who has it to try to
measure the distance and prevalence of the impact of the quake.
· Also includes earthquake preparation, survival, and recovery tips.
· Free for Android and iOS.
- Zello
· This app turns your phone into a walkie-talkie in case the phone network is down or you do
not wish to use it for some reason.
· Biggest downside: it is reliant on an Internet connection. Good to use in large events when cell
phone use is bad but internet is strong.
- FOX2Now App
· Find your local forecast updated throughout the day
· Get Severe Weather alerts to your phone
· Local radar
Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Officer with Blade Technologies, provided information for this story.