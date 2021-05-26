Emotional homecoming celebration: Naval Officer surprises 4-year-old twins at south county catholic school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Three hundred pre-k to eighth-grade students from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School anxiously awaited two of their classmates who were about to get the surprise of a lifetime.

Their 4-year-old classmates’ dad who has been on two tours of duty and gone for 13 months was going to soon walk through the door.

When their dad walked in, twins Bo and Elly were so stunned they froze.

“Yup, he’s been gone since November and prior to that, he had done a deployment and the kids were here as well,” Pre-School Secretary Kelly Cox said. “They were stationed in California and he was called back early to go back out and so they stayed here, and the kids were enrolled in school.”

As the shock wore off, the extended family of students and staff begin the homecoming celebration.

“It’s very surreal to be back,” Naval Chief Petty Officer Dustin Brzezniak said. “It’s nice to be able to surprise the kids. I can’t thank everyone here enough. It’s pretty awesome. They went above and beyond which was pretty great, I was not expecting this. Which was cool. So, thank you very much to the school and my family and wife’s family for being the support back here while I’ve been gone which felt like forever.”

There is boisterous support for the Brezniac family from St. Francis of Assisi School.

“Back when he was first deployed, we did a prayer service praying him on his way,” Principal Beth Bartolotta said. “We had prayer blankets made for the kids. We knew it would be a long journey for this family. And then to see it come to fruition with Dad coming home it was really special.”

“Beautiful. I think one of the big things I took away from it is just family,” Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church & School Fr. Anthony Yates said. “You know you heard some of my staff say how much of a community we are and family. And that’s just such an important thing of a Catholic school, that we’re all one and the family element that comes together.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News