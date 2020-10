PARK HILLS, Mo. – A U.S. Airman serving the country for most of 2020 surprised his son for an emotional homecoming Friday, Oct. 16.

Brian Whitfield who has been serving across the world in the United States Air Force surprised his son Landon in his 8th-grade math class at Central R3 Middle School in Park Hills, Missouri.

When Whitfield showed up, Landon embraced his dad with a hug as his peers shed tears and gave Whitfield a warm welcome home.