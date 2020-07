EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Schnucks in Edwardsville is undergoing a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer reports the employee last worked on July 1st. The test results came back on July 13th. the employee is quarantined at home.

The store on Troy Road remains open and Schnucks continues to follow state guidelines to keep all who enter the store safe and healthy.