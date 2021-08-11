Employees return to St. Louis Mayor’s office after COVID quarantine

ST. LOUIS- A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones confirmed Wednesday that employees in her office had returned to work following coronavirus concerns last week, when a staff member reported that they had tested positive.

The Mayor’s staff learned of the positive test last Thursday, and worked remotely pending negative COVID tests.

Nick Dunne, the city’s Public Information Officer, told FOX2 that the staff member who tested positive remains at home, but “is well”. Everyone else was tested between 3 and 5 days after their initial exposure and all came back negative, Dunne said.