ST. LOUIS – Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its National Empty the Shelters adoption event from October 1 through October 8. Care STL is having an adoption bash. It’s today from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Care STL is at 27-hundred walnut place in downtown St. Louis. Adoption fees are $25.