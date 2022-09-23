The dog collar as a means of protecting and guiding one’s pet dates back over 8,000 years.

ST. LOUIS – Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its National Empty the Shelters adoption event from October 1 through October 8.

During each nationwide event, the fees drop to $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. Various locations in Missouri and Illinois are participating.

Click here to see a full list of participating shelters.