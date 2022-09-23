ST. LOUIS – Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its National Empty the Shelters adoption event from October 1 through October 8.
During each nationwide event, the fees drop to $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. Various locations in Missouri and Illinois are participating.
- The Animal Protective Association of Missouri
- CARE STL
- Five Acres Animal Shelter
- Franklin County Humane Society of Missouri
- Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
- Southeast Missouri Pets
Click here to see a full list of participating shelters.