Encouraging signs from past five days of St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force COVID numbers

ST. LOUIS – Figures from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are showing some encouraging signs. Although the numbers are still high they are headed in the right direction.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will give a COVID briefing at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

His spokesperson says Page is expected to reiterate that the current public health orders still need to be followed.

New hospital admissions over the last five days began with 119 new admissions Wednesday, December 2. Then three of the next four days were all below that number. The one exception was on Saturday, December 5 when there were 132 hospital admissions. This number also lags by two days.

Confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized over the past five days had the highest amount on Wednesday, December 2 with 934 COVID positive patients in task force hospitals. The number has continued to drop every day since then.

covid-19 positive patients on ventilators over the last five days. Like COVID positive hospitalizations, the highest number of COVID positive patients on ventilators was Wednesday, December 2 at 128. That number of patients was reached again on Friday, but on the other three days the number was below that amount.