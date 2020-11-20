Endangered Missing Person Advisory activated on 13-year-old girl in Illinois

OAK PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory on a 13-year-old girl Thursday.

Police say Vanessa Montiel is a 5 foot 6 inches tall, 130-pound Hispanic female who was last seen with Israel Nino Flores, a 21-year-old Hispanic male.

They two were last seen at the Red Roof Inn at 1750 McDonough Road in Joliet around 12:00 P.M. Thursday.

Vanessa has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a gray sweatshirt that has flowers on it and the words, good vibes, black yoga pants, and white flower low-top sneakers.

Flores is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown loafers.

They are traveling in a silver Nissan Murano with no front license plate, possibly going to Mexico.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Montiel or Flores, they should contact the Oak Park Police Department at 708-687-1376, or contact 9-1-1.