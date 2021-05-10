Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for 16-year-old Venice, Illinois girl

VENICE, Ill. – An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued by the Illinois State Police for a 16-year-old girl Monday morning.
The Venice Police said Deja Lewis’ disappearance is “based on suspicious circumstances and are looking for the public’s assistance in locating the missing person.”
Deja left her home on Thursday, May 6 at 3:00 p.m. She is believed to be with an unknown male suspect. Police said she is possibly in danger.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these people, they should contact the Venice Police Department at 618-877-2114 or call 911.
Police said Deja has long braided brown hair with brown beads. She is 5’5″, 220 pounds and has brown eyes. She was wearing a black jean jacket, black jeans and colorful Nike sandals when she left her home.