Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for 38-year-old Monroe Co., IL woman

WATERLOO, Il. – The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 38-year-old Lauren Miller.

Miller is a white female who is 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 140 lbs. Lauren has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a short sleeve t-shirt and cut off shorts. She was last seen at Dollar Tree at 520 Edwardsville Road at 12:25 p.m. on Friday, January 8th.

Lauren was driving a silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois License plate, R561626. Miller has a condition that places her in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Lauren Miller should contact the Waterloo police department at: 618-939-8651, or contact 911.